Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Medtronic and Matrix Absence Management to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Barkhordarian Law Firm on behalf of Erick Galvez. The case is 8:23-cv-00101, Galvez v. Medtronic Inc. et al.

Health Care

January 17, 2023, 7:36 PM