New Suit - Employment Class Action

ConocoPhillips Company, a Houston-based refinery producing natural gases, was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Bruckner Burch PLLC and Josephson Dunlap Law Firm on behalf of current and former wellsite managers who allegedly did not receive overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00214, Galvan v. Conocophillips Company.

Energy

September 12, 2022, 7:26 PM