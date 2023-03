Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against FedEx and David Zimmerman to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Dean T. Yeotis on behalf of a Hispanic fleet maintenance manager. The case is 2:23-cv-10657, Galus v. FedEx Freight, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 22, 2023, 6:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Brandon Galus

defendants

FedEx Freight, Inc.

David Zimmerman

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches