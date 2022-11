Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Crowe & Dunlevy on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint was filed by HB Law Partners on behalf of Galt Landscape, which contends that the defendant provided faulty service in connection with processing an application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan. The case is 5:22-cv-00990, Galt Landscape LLC v. Bank of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 7:33 PM