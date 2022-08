Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Property & Casualty Insurance Co. of Hartford to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for property loss claims, was filed by Zenstein Kovalsky Buckalew on behalf of Howard Gallop and Susan Gallop. The case is 2:22-cv-03254, Gallop et al v. Property & Casualty Insurance Company Of Hartford.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 12:57 PM