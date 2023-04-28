Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against National Distribution Centers LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Smaili & Associates on behalf of a forklift driver who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of employment discrimination on the basis of race, national origin and disability. The case is 5:23-cv-00763, Gallo v. National Distribution Centers, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 28, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Martin Gallo

defendants

Does 1-50

National Distribution Centers, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination