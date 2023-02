Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed a consumer protection lawsuit against Renewal by Andersen LLC and Window Replacement Columbia to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, was filed by Dennis Gallipeau. The case is 3:23-cv-00543, Gallipeau v. Renewal by Andersen LLC et al.

South Carolina

February 08, 2023, 7:13 PM