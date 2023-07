New Suit - Trademark

Kleinbard LLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Gallia Insurance Agency Inc. and Mark L. Gallia. The suit, which takes aim at Talarico Insurance Agency, accuses the defendant of using a confusingly similar slogan to the plaintiffs’ to market competing products and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01222, Gallia Ins. Agency, Inc. et al v. Talarico, III.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Gallia Ins. Agency, Inc.

Mr. Mark L. Gallia

Kleinbard LLC

defendants

Earl Talarico, III

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims