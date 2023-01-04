Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hahn Loeser & Parks on Wednesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Cleveland-Cliffs and Mapes & Sprowl Steel to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Novack & Macey on behalf of Gallery Specialty Hardware, alleges that the defendants' Agion Antimicrobial Treated Steel does not eliminate microorganisms like coronavirus as promised. The case is 1:23-cv-00049, Gallery Specialty Hardware Inc. v. Mapes & Sprowl Steel LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 04, 2023, 5:25 PM