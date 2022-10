Removed To Federal Court

Dickinson Wright on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Accident Fund National Insurance to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by Surrano Law Offices on behalf of a registered nurse who claims total disability due to contracting COVID-19 while at work. The case is 2:22-cv-01694, Gallegos v. Accident Fund National Insurance Company.

October 05, 2022, 8:35 PM