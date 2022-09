Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Cordell Memorial Hospital Foundation and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Cannon & Associates on behalf of Teisha Gallegly. The case is 5:22-cv-00817, Gallegly v. Cordell Memorial Hospital Foundation et al.

Health Care

September 15, 2022, 7:36 PM