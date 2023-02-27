New Suit

Sherman & Howard filed a medical malpractice lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court targeting the U.S. federal government in connection with treatment provided at the Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson. The suit was filed on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was improperly diagnosed as having migraines and anxiety, and inadequately treated at the hospital for approximately four years before she was properly diagnosed as having multiple sclerosis. The case is 1:23-cv-00518, Gallas v. USA.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 2:25 PM