New Suit - Consumer Class Action

TD Bank was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in New Jersey District Court over the bank's use of Zelle for transfers. The complaint accuses TD Bank of failing to warn customers about the risk of incurring fees for insufficient funds or overdrafts when using Zelle. The suit was brought by Dapeer Law and other attorneys. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05476, Gallant v. TD Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2022, 4:21 PM