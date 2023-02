Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Englert Inc., Leafguard Holdings Inc. and Leafguard of Tristate to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of Pawel Galik. The case is 1:23-cv-00864, Galik v. Englert, Inc. et al.

New Jersey

February 14, 2023, 6:59 PM