New Suit - Employment

Villanova University was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Console Mattiaci Law on behalf of the major gifts officer who contends that she was denied a promotion due to gender-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01714, Galette v. Villanova University.

Education

May 04, 2023, 4:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Galette

Plaintiffs

Console Mattiaci Law, LLC

defendants

Villanova University

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination