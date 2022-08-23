New Suit - Contract

Former professional football player Junior Galette filed a pro se lawsuit against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and seven football teams, including the Browns, Chiefs, Commanders, Panthers, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks, on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint seeks $300 million in damages based on the defendants' alleged conspiracy to exclude Galette, who last played professional football in 2017. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61565, Galette v. Goodell et al.

