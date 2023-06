New Suit - Medicaid Reimbursement

King & Spalding filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, over Medicare reimbursement, was filed on behalf of Galesburg Cottage Hospital Corp., MyMichigan Medical Center West Branch and St. James Healthcare Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01666, Galesburg Cottage Hospital Corporation et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 4:01 PM

