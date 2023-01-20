New Suit

Galesburg Cottage Hospital and Shore Health Services filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by King & Spalding, seeks to set aside DHHS's methodology for calculating volume decrease adjustments (VDAs), which are designed to compensate small hospitals for unpredictable decreases in patient volumes. The case is 1:23-cv-00173, Galesburg Cottage Hospital Corp. et al. v. Becerra.

Health Care

January 20, 2023, 8:26 PM