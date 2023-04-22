New Suit - Employment

Allied Waste Services of Massachusetts, a subsidiary of Republic Services, was sued Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Law Office of Mitchell J. Notis on behalf of a Black truck driver who claims that he was subjected to discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10871, Gales v. Allied Waste Services of Massachusetts LLC.

Business Services

April 22, 2023, 10:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Gales

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Mitchell J. Notis

defendants

Allied Waste Services of Massachusetts LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination