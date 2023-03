Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Attorneys' Office removed a quiet title action against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Wells Fargo to Oklahoma Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by attorney Courtney L. Eagan on behalf of Barbara Galentine. The case is 4:23-cv-00109, Galentine v. United States Department of Housing and Urban Development et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 22, 2023, 4:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Galentine

Plaintiffs

Courtney L Eagan

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

defendant counsels

United States Attorney'S Office (tulsa)

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property