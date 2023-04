New Suit

Galen of Florida d/b/a HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, Bay Area Healthcare Group d/b/a Corpus Christi Medical Center and nearly 50 other plaintiffs filed a Medicare lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Ropes & Gray, challenges the department's methodology for calculating disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments. The case is 1:23-cv-00965, Galen of Florida Inc. et al v. Becerra.

Health Care

April 07, 2023, 4:34 PM

defendants

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 151/over Medicare reimbursement