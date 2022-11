New Suit - Contract

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Galen Health Institutes Inc. d/b/a Galen College of Nursing. The complaint pursues claims against Premiere Global Services Inc. for failing to return misdirected payments worth over $200,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04578, Galen Health Institutes, Inc. v. Premiere Global Services, Inc.

Health Care

November 18, 2022, 6:36 AM