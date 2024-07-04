Who Got The Work

Jenness E. Parker of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has entered an appearance for Archer Daniels Midland, the agricultural and commodities trading company, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed May 1 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder and Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the company's top officials of engaging in improper accounting practices and misrepresenting true financial results, including operating profits for ADM's Nutrition segment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:24-cv-00534, Galea v. Luciano et al.

Agriculture

July 04, 2024, 1:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Galea

Plaintiffs

Bielli & Klauder, LLC

Defendants

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Debra A. Sandler

Donald E. Felsinger

Francisco J. Sanchez

James C. Collins , Jr.

Juan R. Luciano

Kelvin R. Westbrook

Lei Zhang Schlitz

Michael S. Burke

Patrick J. Moore

Pierre Dufour

Ray G. Young

Suzan F. Harrison

Terrell K. Crews

Theodore Colbert, III

Vikram Luthar

defendant counsels

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws