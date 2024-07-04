Jenness E. Parker of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has entered an appearance for Archer Daniels Midland, the agricultural and commodities trading company, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, filed May 1 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder and Levi & Korsinsky, accuses the company's top officials of engaging in improper accounting practices and misrepresenting true financial results, including operating profits for ADM's Nutrition segment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:24-cv-00534, Galea v. Luciano et al.
Agriculture
July 04, 2024, 1:13 PM