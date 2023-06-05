Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholders Jordan D. Grotzinger, James N. Boudreau and Justin K. Victor have stepped in to defend Revance Therapeutics Inc. in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit was filed April 17 in California Central District Court by Littler Mendelson on behalf of Galderma Laboratories LP. The complaint alleges trade secret misappropriation, induced breach of contract, contractual interference and unlawful computer access in connection with Revance's hiring of a senior account manager previously employed by Galderma. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:23-cv-02879, Galderma Laboratories LP v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 05, 2023, 4:18 AM

