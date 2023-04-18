New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Galderma Laboratories LP, a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of dermatological treatments. The suit accuses Revance Therapeutics Inc. of failing to conduct a proper investigation on its systems to detect whether a former Galderma employee misappropriated trade secret and proprietary information for the benefit of Revance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02879, Galderma Laboratories LP v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 18, 2023, 5:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Galderma Laboratories LP

Plaintiffs

Littler Mendelson

defendants

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/