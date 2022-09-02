New Suit - Patent

Prinston Pharmaceutical was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Delaware District Court arising from the company's efforts to obtain FDA approval to manufacture doxycycline capsules. The complaint was filed by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and King & Spalding on behalf of Galderma Laboratories and TCD Royalty Sub LP, which assert patents associated with Oracea-brand doxycycline capsules. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01166, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. et al v. Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 02, 2022, 4:16 PM