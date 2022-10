Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Schneider Electric Buildings to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Gregory A. Douglas on behalf of Matthew Galberth. The case is 5:22-cv-01899, Galberth v. Schneider Electric Buildings Americas Inc.

California

October 27, 2022, 5:05 PM