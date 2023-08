New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court against Webster Financial Corp. and Elizabeth Young. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability and gender discrimination, and breaches of the FMLA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05876, Galanis v. Webster Financial Corporation et al.

New York

August 02, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

George Galanis

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Webster Financial Corporation

Elizabeth Young

Webster Bank N.A.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination