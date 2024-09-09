Hologic, a medical technology company, has retained Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar partner Daniel P. Tighe and associate Pietro A. Conte as defense counsel in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 25 in Massachusetts District Court by Bailey & Glasser, Jinks Crow and Cowper Law on behalf of Jaima Aldrich and other plaintiffs, contends that the plaintiffs sustained injuries including infection and necrosis from Hologic's implantable BioZorb medical device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:24-cv-11939, Galaini et al v. Hologic, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
September 09, 2024, 11:06 AM