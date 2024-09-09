Who Got The Work

Hologic, a medical technology company, has retained Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar partner Daniel P. Tighe and associate Pietro A. Conte as defense counsel in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 25 in Massachusetts District Court by Bailey & Glasser, Jinks Crow and Cowper Law on behalf of Jaima Aldrich and other plaintiffs, contends that the plaintiffs sustained injuries including infection and necrosis from Hologic's implantable BioZorb medical device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:24-cv-11939, Galaini et al v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 09, 2024, 11:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Ginger Iconos-Watkins

Jacqueline Demontigny Rauh

Jaima Aldrich

Joan Hayden

Laura Mahony

Lauren Sims

Lisa Galaini

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

Jinks Crow, PC

Cowper Law

Jinks Crow, Pc.

Jinks Crow & Dickson, PC

Defendants

Hologic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar

Donnelly, Conroy & Gelhaar, LLP

Nature of Claim: 365/over product liability claims