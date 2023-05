New Suit - Contract

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Galactic Power. The suit brings claims against oil and gas company Pickens Resource Corp., which allegedly breached an agreement granting Galactic Power the exclusive option to purchase a certain real property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00405, Galactic Power LLC v. Pickens Resource Corp.

Energy

May 05, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Galactic Power LLC

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Pickens Resource Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract