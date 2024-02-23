Who Got The Work

Keith D. Frazier and Darius Walker Jr. of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Neale Bedrock and Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority in a pending lawsuit over alleged age- and gender-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Jan. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by the Law Office of Douglas B. Janney III on behalf of a former director of compensation, benefits and HR systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:24-cv-00035, Gaitantzis v. Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 23, 2024, 9:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Denise Gaitantzis

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Douglas B. Janney Iii

defendants

Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority

Neale Bedrock

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination