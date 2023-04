News From Law.com

Paul Hastings, one of the firms that put up "video game" numbers in 2021, didn't quite hit that peak in 2022, but comparatively, the firm shone in a difficult year in Big Law. The firm grew its revenue by 6% to $1.67 billion while increasing its profits per equity partner by 4% to hit $4.89 million, a new firm high.

