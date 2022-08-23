New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was brought by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Jackie Gaines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03384, Gaines v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 7:01 PM