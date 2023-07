Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole, Scott & Kissane on Friday removed a lawsuit against Tre Industries LLC, doing business as Prohealth, to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox on behalf of a former employee. The case is 3:23-cv-21096, Gainer v. Tre Industries LLC dba Prohealth.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 6:56 PM

