Who Got The Work

Jeanne Arceneaux and Rachel Lambert of Kelley Kronenberg have stepped in to defend Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 2 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Noland Law Office, the Law Office of J. Christopher Erny and the Dejean Law Office on behalf of Kathryn Gaidry. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:23-cv-03019, Gaidry v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 11:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Gaidry

Plaintiffs

Noland Law Office, LLC

Law Office Of J. Christopher Erny

Dejean Law Office, L.L.C.

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Kelley Kronenberg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute