Jesse Bernstein and Jacob J. Waldman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have entered appearances for Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, in a pending securities lawsuit in connection with its SPAC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The suit, filed June 23 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm on behalf of Doron Gahtan, contends that the documents in support of the merger were misleading and inaccurate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-04678, Gahtan v. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. et al.
Cryptocurrency
July 18, 2023, 9:25 AM