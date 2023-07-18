Who Got The Work

Jesse Bernstein and Jacob J. Waldman of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan have entered appearances for Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, in a pending securities lawsuit in connection with its SPAC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The suit, filed June 23 in New York Eastern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm on behalf of Doron Gahtan, contends that the documents in support of the merger were misleading and inaccurate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric R. Komitee, is 1:23-cv-04678, Gahtan v. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

July 18, 2023, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Doron Gahtan

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

Gordon Watson

John Martin

Kai Schmitz

Kurt Summers

Olibia Stamatoglou

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws