Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, and its top officers were hit with a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court in relation to its SPAC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The lawsuit, filed by the Rosen Law Firm on behalf of Doron Gahtan, contends that the documents in support of the merger were misleading and inaccurate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04678, Gahtan v. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. et al.
Cryptocurrency
June 23, 2023, 12:34 PM