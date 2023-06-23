New Suit - Securities

Bakkt Holdings, a digital asset marketplace, and its top officers were hit with a securities lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court in relation to its SPAC merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The lawsuit, filed by the Rosen Law Firm on behalf of Doron Gahtan, contends that the documents in support of the merger were misleading and inaccurate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04678, Gahtan v. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

June 23, 2023, 12:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Doron Gahtan

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm

defendants

Bakkt Holdings, Inc.

Gordon Watson

John Martin

Kai Schmitz

Kurt Summers

Olibia Stamatoglou

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws