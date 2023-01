New Suit - Product Liability

Stark & Stark and Carr & Carr filed a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court against SharkNinja Operating. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that her flingers were injured by a Nutri Ninja blender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00390, Gaguancela v. SharkNinja Operating LLC.

January 24, 2023, 5:08 PM