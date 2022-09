Who Got The Work

David E. Chavez of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for Merrick Bank in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Aug. 12 in Nevada District Court by Krieger Law Group on behalf of Raymond Gagnon. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro, is 2:22-cv-01296, Gagnon v. Rapid Cash, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 26, 2022, 5:15 AM