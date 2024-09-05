Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partner Robert M. Romashko has entered an appearance for G1 Therapeutics and members of its board in a pending lawsuit related to the proposed acquisition by Pharmacosmos via Genesis Merger Sub. The action was filed Aug. 23 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Ademi LLP on behalf of Neal Gagner, who contends that the defendants concealed certain information regarding confidentiality agreements between G1 and Pharmacosmos and the scope of work and fees to be paid to financial advisors Centerview Partners and Guggenheim Securities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, is 3:24-cv-00593, Gagner, Neal v. G1 Therapeutics Inc et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 05, 2024, 7:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Neal Gagner

Ademi LLP

Defendants

Alicia Secor

Cynthia L Flowers

G1 Therapeutics Inc

Garry A Nicholson

Glenn P Muir

Jacks Lee

John E Bailey Jr

Norman E Sharpless

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

Nature of Claim: 160/for securities claims