Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company and Ground/Water Treatment & Technology to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Davis Law on behalf of Gregory Gagnemi. The case is 2:22-cv-07057, Gagnemi v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 19, 2022, 6:59 AM