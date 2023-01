Who Got The Work

Ian C. Beck of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Mayo Clinic in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 12 in Arizona District Court by a pro se plaintiff, brings claims in connection with the defendant's process for seeking religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Z Boyle, is 2:22-cv-02091, Gage v. Mayo Clinic.

Health Care

January 28, 2023, 12:28 PM