Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, concerning claims of water damage to farm property, was filed by Murphy, Taylor, Siemens & Elliott on behalf of the Steve Gage Revocable Trust I. The case is 5:22-cv-06101, Gage et al v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 7:37 PM