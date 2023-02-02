Removed To Federal Court

Oasis Legal Finance d/b/a Oasis Financial removed a consumer class action to New Jersey District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by the Kim Law Firm and the Borison Firm, alleges that by offering a 'Nonrecourse Purchase Agreement' to litigants, Oasis is acting as an unlicensed commercial lender charging usurious rates in violation of the New Jersey Consumer Finance Licensing Act. Oasis is represented by Barnes & Thornburg. The case is 2:23-cv-00581, Gafner v. Oasis Legal Finance LLC et al.

Legal Services

February 02, 2023, 1:04 PM