New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Scott + Scott and Lynch Carpenter LLP filed a data breach class action Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court against health care company One Brooklyn Health System Inc. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Nov. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable and protected health information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03508, Gaffney et al.

Health Care

May 10, 2023, 4:32 AM

