Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Homebridge Financial Services to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Schumann Hanlon Margulies on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was terminated in retaliation for inquiring about taking maternity leave. The case is 3:23-cv-00173, Gaffey v. Homebridge Financial Services; Inc., A New Jersey Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 12:16 PM