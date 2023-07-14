New Suit - Civil Rights, Freedom of Speech

The NAACP, the City of Riverside, the City of Anaheim and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with cancelled speaking events by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Matt Gaetz. The court case, brought by the Constitutional Counsel Group and Lex Rex Institute on behalf of Taylor Greene, Gaetz and other plaintiffs, claims that the defendants allegedly cancelled events at the Riverside Convention Center and the Grand Theater in Riverside, California and Anaheim California, respectively, due to the speakers' viewpoints. According to the suit, the Grand Theater owner and manager were threatened with permit bans by a City of Anaheim code enforcement officer if they did not cancel the event, whereas city officials from the City of Riverside publicly voiced their opinions regarding the 'hateful and white supremacist rhetoric' that the events would offer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01368, Gaetz et al v. City of Riverside et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 14, 2023, 7:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Friends of Matt Gaetz

Greene for Congress, Inc.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Matt Gaetz

Put America First Joint Fundraising Committee

Plaintiffs

Lex Rex Institute

defendants

National Association For The Advancement of Colored People

Antiracist Riverside

California Lulac State Organization

City Of Anaheim

City of Riverside

Greater Riverside Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Occupy Democrats

Occupy Democrats Election Fund Pac

Raincross Hospitality Management Corporation

Riverside County Democratic Party

The League of Women Voters Riverside

Unidos for La Causa, Inc.

Womens March Action

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation