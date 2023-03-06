Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott and Simon | Paschal on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Phillips Murrah PC on behalf of Gaedeke Holdings VII and Gaedeke Oil & Gas Operating, seeks insurance coverage for the alleged misappropriation of $2 million by a former employee and other third parties. The case is 3:23-cv-00503, Gaedeke Holdings VII, Ltd. et al v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 5:14 PM