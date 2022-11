New Suit - Employment

Chubb, the large property and casualty insurance provider based in Switzerland, and Ace American Insurance Company were sued Tuesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of Lynda Gadsby. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06627, Gadsby v. Ace American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

November 15, 2022, 6:00 PM