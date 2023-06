Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenspoon Marder on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hilton Frand Vacation Management and Hilton Grand Vacations Club to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by the Timeshare Law Firm on behalf of Karla Gaddy and William N. Gaddy III, seeks to break a timeshare agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-01014, Gaddy, III et al v. Hilton Grand Vacations Club, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 30, 2023, 7:04 PM

Law Offices Of Joseph M. Ortuno

defendants

Hilton Frand Vacation Management, LLC

Hilton Grand Vacations Club, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract